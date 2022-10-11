Priyanka Chopra Looks Red Hot In A Gown As She Attends A Friend's Wedding With Husband Nick Jonas | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made for a stunning duo as they attended a close friend’s wedding celebrations. Taking to her social media account, the ‘Desi Girl’ shared several pictures from the event.

On Monday, Priyanka took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself and husband Nick from their friend’s wedding. In the caption, the ‘Baywatch’ star wrote, “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it. Also @tialouwho and @cavanaughjames damn! I missed y’all! #chengingtopowell.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas too shared a few pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram account and wrote "Congrats to Connie and Jesse on a beautiful wedding! Thank you for letting us be a part of your day."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Democratic National Committee (DMC) Women’s Leadership Forum in Washington DC. US Vice President Kamala Harris too attended the event, where Priyanka termed herself and the VP as ‘Daughters of India’.

“In my home country of India, women have held the highest elected offices. From our first-twice elected Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1966 to our current president Droupadi Murmu,” said Priyanka at the event.

“It’s so baffling to me, that in this country (US) the great land of so much opportunity, so much revolution- We have not seen that final glass ceiling shattered. I think we’re both daughters of India in a way. You’re a proud American-born daughter of an Indian mom, I am an Indian born of two physicians, as parents and a recent immigrant to this country who totally still believes in the wholehearted you know, American dream.” the global superstar further added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Hollywood projects including ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me’, and the series ‘Citadel’. In Bollywood, the former Miss World will star alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in ‘Jee Le Zara’.