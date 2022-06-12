New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra has been active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her professional and personal life. The actress is currently busy shooting for her upcoming project Citadel and shares many behind the scene pictures on social media. Now, Priyanka has shared some other pictures and she looks absolutely gorgeous in them.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, Snack #Citadel @amazonstudios @agbofilms".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka looked stunning in a loose white shirt. She kept her makeup look simple and had a messy wavy hair look. Fans can't stop gushing over Prianka's pictures. One person wrote, "perfect as always", meanwhile, another fan commented, "QUEEN HAVE A MERCY ON US", with fire and heart emoticons. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas commented, "Wow", with a surprised face emoticon. Mindy Kaling loved Priyanka's hair and wrote, "This Hair".

Priyanka has earlier also posted pictures from the sets of Citadel. Recently, she shared a picture of her new car, with 'Mrs Jonas' written on it. She wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She had also shared a picture in which she looked injured, which made fans worried. But the picture was from Citadel sets. She wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Recently, Priyanka attended the Bulgari event and shared some stunning pictures. She posted a picture with Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and Kpop star and BLACKPINK member Lisa. She wrote, "And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway". Priyanka wore a stunning golden dress with a plunging neckline. She kept her hair open and wavy and donned a beautiful necklace as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrection. Apart from Citadel, the actress will star in the romantic film It's All Coming Back to Me, which also stars, Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She will also star in a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav