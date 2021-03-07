Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all set to open an Indian restaurant in New York named 'Sona'. Here check out the pics from the puja.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra has added yet another feather to her hat by becoming a restaurateur. This has come after she published her first book 'Unfinised' and garnered immense praise for the same. PeeCee, who is a successful actress, author, producer and entrepreneur, has now opened an Indian restaurant in New York. Taking to her social media handle, she announced the good news by posting the pics and also spoke about how the idea of opening a restaurant popped up.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle to make the big announcement, she wrote, "I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country."

She further thanked her friends and revealed when the restaurant will open, "SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly."

In her post, she also shared pics of herself with her husband Nick Jonas, wherein they can be seen performing a puja together. "The second and third photos were taken in September 2019 when we performed a small intimate Puja (prayer ceremony) to bless the space that would soon become @sonanewyork Godspeed!" she wrote.

Here have a look at Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Sona:

As soon as Priyanka Chopra dropped the post, her friends and fans bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has two Hollywood films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year. The first one is Matrix 4, co-starring Keanu Reeves, and the second is Text For You. She has wrapped up the shoots for Text For You and is now busy shooting in London for Citadel.

