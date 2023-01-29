  • News
Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor Hail Tennis 'Legend' Sania Mirza After Her Final Grand Slam At Melbourne

From Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor to Kajol and more celebs took to social media and hailed Sania Mirza after her final Grand Slam at Melbourne.

By Swati Singh
Sun, 29 Jan 2023 08:38 PM IST
Minute Read
(IMAGE: TWITTER)

On Friday, Tennis legend Sania Mirza announced her final Grand Slam at Melbourne Park. In the Australian Open mixed doubles final, Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos of Brazil defeated Sania and Rohan Bopanna. Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani defeated the team 7(7)-6(2), 6-2. At the Australian Open, Sania triumphed in two Grand Slam competitions.

Reacting to the same B-town actors headed to their respective social media spaces and praised Sania Mirza. Priyanka Chopra wrote on her Instagram Story, "Legend @mirzasaniar (folded hands, red heart, and eyes with tears emojis)."

Sharing a video of Mirza breaking down after her final Grand Slam match, Kajol tweeted, "You have always made India and women everywhere look up to you.. and you always will (red heart and national flag emojis) @MirzaSania." In the video, Sania said, "I am still gonna play a couple of tournaments. The journey of my professional career started in Melbourne."

Riteish Deshmukh called Sania Mirza the 'GOAT' of India. He tweeted, "Many congratulations my dear friend @MirzaSania on your glorious career. you have been an inspiration to a generation- a super achiever that has made every Indian across the globe proud. I wish you only the best for your future endeavors. Much love #SaniaMirza #GOAT."

Actor Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, "To a glorious career, @MirzaSania! You’ve always made India proud & been an inspiration for many of us. Best wishes for a fun-filled & relaxing retirement. You’ll be missed, but never forgotten."

Actor Anil Kapoor praised Sania Mirza's 'inspirational' journey and tweeted, "Congratulations @MirzaSania on an amazing journey that has left a mark in history and inspired millions of athletes, and thank you for always making India so proud! Wishing you good luck for your next adventure."

