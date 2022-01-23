New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently announced that they are parents now as they had a baby via surrogacy and expressed their joy. Now, Priyanka's cousin Meera Chopra in an interview revealed that she thinks 'Priyanka is going to be a super mom to her baby girl.'

Meera Chopra in a recent interview with India today, said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So, I am very happy for this new chapter in her life, she is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her."

Apart from Meera, a lot of celebs had reacted to the good news of Priyanka and Nick. Thier Instagram announcement was filled with likes and congratulatory comments of celebs like Lara Dutt, Mini Mathur, and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

On Friday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas issued a joint statement on their social media accounts and said, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Also, according to media buzz, Priyanka and Nick had a baby girl and she was born after only 27 weeks of pregnancy now she will remain at a hospital in Southern California till immediate future until she is healthy enough to return to her parents.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in the year 2018. The couple had two wedding ceremonies in a 3-day royal wedding affair in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which also featured Keanu Reaves. She also has Text For You, Citadel, Sangeet, and Jee Le Zaraa like films planned for her pipeline.

Posted By: Ashita Singh