New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has managed to impress the audience worldwide with her exuberant acting skills, has announced another Hollywood project with HBO. India’s Desi Girl will lend her voice to HBO Max’s A World of Calm series, which is based on a popular meditation application, Calm. The actress seemed super excited about the project as she shared the news with her fans on Twitter.

PC wrote, “Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st.”

Excited to join such an amazing group of “calming” voices for @hbomax’s @calm series, “A World Of Calm.” Coming Oct 1st. https://t.co/KrHWSPsmwT — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 21, 2020

The unscripted series will stream on HBO from October 1. Priyanka will join giant Hollywood names for a brand new mission, which includes, Kate Winslet, Mahershala Ali, Lucy Liu, Zoë Kravitz, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman and Cillian Murphy.

HBO’s official statement about the Max’s A World of Calm series reads: ‘Transporting the viewer into tranquility through scientifically-engineered narratives, enchanting music and astounding footage, to naturally calm your body and soothe the mind. Each story is brought to life by a different iconic voice and will take viewers on a journey everywhere from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.’

Apart from this, The Sky Is Pink actress is lined up with multiple Bollywood and Hollywood projects. She will be seen opposite to Rajkumar Rao in Netflix’s adaptation The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga’s Prize-winning book. The actress will also be featured in Robert Rodriquez’s ‘We Could Be Heroes’, alongside Pedro Pascal. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also been working on two Amazon Prime Video’s original series. Reportedly, Nick Jonas will also be part of her Amazon’s show 'Sangeet'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel