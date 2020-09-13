New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The former Miss World and actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a romantic selfie with husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram account. She also wrote a cute caption, " My forever guy.. so grateful for you."

In the picture, Priyanka and Nick can be seen in a car where the Sky is Pink actor is resting her head on Nick's shoulder holding their hands together. Delighted fans shared their joy over Priyanka's latest picture and reacted with warm comments and emojis. One of the users said, "I love to see you both together", another user said, "I love you both."

View this post on Instagram My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) onSep 12, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

Recently, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was flaunting her new haircut. She wrote in her post, "New hair, don’t care," as she posted the picture on Instagram.

The 38-year-old keeps sharing adorable pictures and videos with her dear hubby. Some time back, Priyanka shared a picture of Nick doing push-ups while she sat on his back, she captioned the picture, "Push ups are my favourite exercise @nickjonas”.

Priyanka also shared a throwback picture with Nick which they took together. She wrote: “2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights.” On the work front, Priyanka has some interesting line up of projects including The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma