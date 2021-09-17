Priyanka Chopra Jonas has reacted to her participation in the CBS show The Activist. In her post he mentioned the show "got it wrong" and she is feeling sorry.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has asked for forgiveness for her participation in the CBS show 'The Activist' after widespread backlash and criticism. The White Tiger actress took to her social media and shared a post as she acknowledged that the show "got it wrong" and she is sorry for her participation in the show.

In a statement posted on social media, Priyanka said the show's aim was to bring a spotlight on activists who tirelessly work for a cause they are passionate about but admitted that the format was "wrong".

"I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard.

"The show got it wrong, and I'm sorry that my participation in it disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to the people behind the ideas and highlight the actions and impact of the causes they support tirelessly," the statement read.

Priyanka said she is happy that in the new format, the stories of the activists "will be the highlight."

"I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate."

The 39-year-old actor said there is a global community of activists who "fight the fight" every day--putting their blood, sweat, and tears into creating change-- but they are rarely acknowledged.

"Their work is so important and they too deserve to be recognized and celebrated. Thank you to each and every one of you for all that you do," she added.

Priyanka along with American singer-songwriter Usher, and "Dancing with the Stars" star Julianne Hough was cast as judges on the reality show.

After the show was unveiled, there was an instant backlash on social media with many people labeling the series as insensitive and tone-deaf. Some called the show's concept a "dystopian" celebration of "Insta-activism".

For the unversed, The Activist is produced by CBS and Global Citizen, the series pits activists against each other before a panel of celebrity judges. Their success gets judged on the basis of their social media campaigns.

