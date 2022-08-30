Priyanka Chopra Joins Jonas Brothers In Mexico City For Their Concert | See Here

The Jonas Brothers have finally kickstarted their Mexico tour and Priyanka Chopra has joined them as well. Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have shared a glimpse of the concert and the couple can be seen having fun. Nick posted a stunning picture with Priyanka where the duo can be seen posing for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, Nick Jonas wrote, "Mexico City night 1".

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared some glimpses of the Jonas Brothers concert on her Instagram. First, she posted a picture of some Mexican snacks and wrote, "When going to Mexico eat Mexican snacks. Jonas Brothers in Mexico City tonight!".

She also posted a video of the Jonas Brothers' concert id card with Priyanka and family written over it.

She shared a video from the concert as well.

Priyanka was in Mexico with Nick and her family to celebrate her 40th birthday. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!".

She further wrote, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl".

She also thanked her fans for their birthday wishes. "I'm so touched by all the birthday love I've received this year. The lovely DMs, surprises, calls, texts, and big hugs made the day even brighter and made me feel truly special. Thank you everyone who reached out, it means the world. Here’s to the beginning of the rest of my life," she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka will star in an action web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. Meanwhile, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. It is a girls' road trip film and the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will also star in the romantic film 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. The movie will release in 2023.