Priyanka Chopra Is All Smiles In This Adorable Picture With Daughter Malti Marie | See Here

Priyanka Chopra is a doting mother to her daughter Malti Marie and shares some beautiful pictures of her daughter on social media. Fans are always lovestruck by these adorable photos and can't stop praising this beautiful mother-daughter bond. Priyanka took to Instagram and posted a beautiful photo with Malti.

Sharing the picture with Malti on her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "My whole (heart)" with a red heart emoticon.

Earlier, she posted a fun video of Malti vibing to Rekha Bhardwaj's song 'Sasural Genda Phool'. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "Saturday mornings be like…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the video, Malti can be seen wearing a cute pink dress. Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh and Dia Mirza are all hearts for social media. The song 'Sasural Genda Phool' is composed by AR Rahman. It s from the film Delhi 6, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor.

She shared a beautiful selfie with her daughter and wrote, "Love like no other".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka's cousin and actress Praineeti Chopra wrote, "I miss herrrrrrr". Dia Mirza, Preity Zinta, Sonali Bendre, Anushka Sharma and Natasha Poonawalla are all hearts for these pictures. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor commented, "PC and her baby …Biggestt hug".

Priyanka recently celebrated her birthday with her family and friends in Mexico City. Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She expressed her gratitude for all love she received on her birthday and thanked everyone for making her day special. "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far). The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl," she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka will star in an action web series Citadel, which is produced by the Russo Brothers. She will be seen in the romantic film 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. She will star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. It is a girls' road trip film and the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.