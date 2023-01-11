Priyanka Chopra Interacts With Paparazzi In London, Thanks Fan For Gifting Malti Marie Krishna Soft Toy| Watch

Actress Priyanka Chopra interacted with her fans when she was out and about in London. A lot of videos and images showing the actor engaging with photographers have surfaced online.

The star, who is currently in London to promote a makeup brand, also discussed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas whom she had welcomed into the world last year along with her singer husband Nick Jonas through surrogacy.

In a video, shared on Twitter, a fan gifted Priyanka a soft toy of Lord Krishna and said, "I got this for Malti Marie. You are amazing." Taking the gift from her, a smiling Priyanka said, "Thank you. Thank you so much. Such a beautiful Krishnaji. Thank you so much."

When Priyanka was questioned by a paparazzo about her child, the actor responded with a smile and said, "She's great. She's great." She also smiled and waved at her fans. The Barfi actress was spotted wearing a long black dress underneath a black coat and finished her look with gold earrings.

A fan posted the video on Twitter and wrote, "People giving presents to baby MM and asking for her melts my heart, Priyanka smile. Lot of blessings."

Watch the video here:

People giving presents to baby MM and asking for her melts my heart, Priyanka smile♥️

Lot of blessings 🧿🙏🏽#PriyankaChopra #MaltiMarieChopraJonas pic.twitter.com/RqbIWBwXCm — NP LEGΛCY 🇨🇴 | Loving MMCJ ❤🍼 (@np_legacy) January 11, 2023

Priyanka dined out in London with her crew members and took photographs while there. She also met businesswoman and socialite Natasha Poonawalla. On her Instagram stories, Natasha shared a video with the caption, "Casual Monday nights when PC (Priyanka Chopra) is in town! To many more butter binges, cocktails and laughs..." The two posed for photographs on the sidewalk.

The actor will next be seen in two important projects It's All Coming Back To Me, web series Citadel and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.

Citadel, on the other hand, is a science fiction drama by the Russo brothers. In Jee Le Zaraa, Priyanka will appear alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.