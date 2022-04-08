New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra aka our desi girl, always leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Priyanka is an active social media user and often treats her fans with pictures and videos. The Matrix 4 actress is currently at her home in Los Angeles and recently shared a picture giving all Indian vibes to her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Priyanka posted a set of pictures where she can be seen wearing a yellow kurta-salwar for a day as she soaked in the sun near the pool area at her residence. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in ethnic attire.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "When the sun hits just right."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Priyanka here:

Soon after the picture was uploaded, it garnered a lot of appreciation from fans. While one fan wrote, "Love this color combo! And you look so pretty! Glowing in the sun," another user commented, "The sun loves you."

The actress loves to share pictures and videos from her LA diaries. A few days back, Priyanka shared a set of pictures of herself and her husband Nick Jonas and wrote: "Game Day #perfectsunday #happyVallis."

See post here:

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl earlier this year through surrogacy. The actress informed her fans through a joint statement.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas posted.

Take a look:

Talking about Priyanka's professional front, the actress will be next seen in Citadel, a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. The series also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

Back in 2021, Priyanka Chopra was seen in Netflix's The White Tiger. The film was based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen