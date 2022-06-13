New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has made her name worldwide, and the actress rules millions of hearts, not just in India but internationally. The Quantico actress is an active social media influencer and often treas her fans with pictures and videos. Similarly, the actress on Monday shared a picture on her social media handle where she can be seen chilling next to a pool.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a video related to the endorsement of a travel company that shows her chilling by the pool on vacation. The video depicts the actress sitting on the director's chair and watching a video where she sees herself in a bikini next to a pool during vacations. The actress can be seen in a purple swimsuit taking a sun-bath by the pool.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Here I was feeling grateful for the sunshine and for friends and family who understand that quality time can also be quiet time. It's all possible."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

As soon as the video went online, fans spammed the comment section. While one fan wrote “Can’t wait to see you as a director,” another commented “Gorgeous pri.” Many others called her “beautiful” as well in the comments section.

The actress recently returned from Paris where she attended Bulgari's new jewellery collection launch. The actress was joined by Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa. Priyanka made two stunning appearances in the city. In the first appearance, the actress was seen wearing a shimmery orange gown with a plunging neckline and another in a black gown.

Meanwhile, on Priyanka's work front, the actress has a bunch of projects in her kitty. The actress will be seen in Ending Things, and It's All Coming Back To Me. Also, Priyanka is all set to return to Bollywood as she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen