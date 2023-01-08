Priyanka Chopra Hosts Oscar 2023 Shortlist Film ‘Chhello Show’ Screening At Her Lavish Los Angeles Duplex | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra hosted a special screening and reception of the Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' AKA 'Last Film Show' at her lavish Los Angeles home. Helmed by Pan Nalin, the 'Chhello Show' made it to the Oscars 2023, where the film was shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film Category.

Featuring child actor Bhavin Rabari and produced by David Dubinsky, the screening was attended by the whole cast of the film in Los Angeles, where producer David Dubinsky shared a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram handle from the event.

Taking to his Instagram, Priyanka Chopra can be seen talking about the times of single-screen theatres and recalling the time when his father used to bunk school to watch films. She was also seen interacting with Bhavin Rabari, where Chopra asked him about his last watched film before the shoot, to which he replied, Aamir Khan's 'Dangal.'

For the event, Priyanka Chopra was seen in an all-black ensemble completing her look with black boots, hair-down, and subtle makeup touch. As David Dubinsky shared the pictures, he wrote, "With Priyanka Chopra, actress, model, and producer at the movie screening and reception of Last Film Show, a coming of age drama of a boy from a remote village in India who discovers the joys of the movie theatre just as digital projection changes the game. It is India's submission to the Academy Awards and was just shortlisted in the Best International feature film category. Available on Netflix."

A video shared on a fan page on Instagram gave a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra's luxurious living room painted with hues of white. It Happens to have a grey door opening to a spacious space, and a dark wooden ceiling could also be seen against the pristine white walls with the panels.

The sky-high walls in white perfectly complemented the plush cream furniture set with hardwood floors in ivory and contrasting grey wooden panels near the staircase.

Priyanka's home also features giant paintings and was decorated with beautiful oversized vases with flowers. Meeting warm shades of cream and beige over stark white, the beautiful home of Priyanka and Nick Jona looked stunning.

'Chhello Show' was released in 2022 and revolved around a nine-year-old boy and his intrinsic love for show business. Mesmerized by the creation of films and filmmaking, he eventually decides to become a filmmaker, completely unaware of the heartbreaking and tough times ahead of him.