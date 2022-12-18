Priyanka Chopra Heads Off To New Destination With Daughter Malti Marie Before Christmas | See Pic

PRIYANKA Chopra is one of the most active celebrities on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. The Citadel star will celebrate her first Christmas with her daughter Malti Marie and seems like they are off to another destination to celebrate the festival.

Sharing a picture on her Instagram story with Malti, Priyanka wrote, "Off We Go".

Recently, Priyanka and Nick Jonas took their daughter to an aquarium to spend some quality time together. Sharing a family picture, Priyanka wrote, "Family" with a heart emoticon.

Priyanka was in India for a month but she came alone. She reunited with her daughter after two weeks and shared an adorable picture with Nick and their daughter. She wrote, "Home".

The Sky Is Pink star celebrated Diwali with her family at her home. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..ॐ नमः शिवाय. From ours to yours. Love and light."

Priyanka will start working on Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt next year. She revealed that she talked with Katrina and Alia before speaking to Farhan Akhtar about it. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (onboard). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

While talking about female-centric films in recent days, Priyanka said, "My generation of actresses really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say ‘let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours’. So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shooting it next year."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Ressurection. She will be seen in a web series 'Citadel' which is produced by Russo Brothers. She will star in Love Again, along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.