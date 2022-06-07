New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway and BlackPink's Lisa united for an event on Monday in the city of fashion Paris. The divas united for the endorsement of a jewellery brand Bulgari for the launch of the brand's new collection named Eden the Garden of Wonders in Paris and the pictures and videos from their union prove they had a blast together. The picture of them hanging out together was shared by none other than our 'Desi Girl' Priyanka on her social media handle.

In the pics, Anne Hathaway and Black Pink's Lisa can be seen twinning in shades of yellow while, Priyanka has donned a shimmery golden gown and had complimented her look with Bulgari's Serpenti necklace. Priyanka shared a picture of the three of them on Instagram and wrote, “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun! @bulgari @lalalalisa_m @annehathaway.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In the pics, Priyanka, Anne and Lisa are all squashed together as they are posing for a selfie being clicked by a desi girl. Meanwhile, soon after Priyanka dropped this magnificent bomb on her social, citadel actress husband Nick Jonas dropped a heart-eyes emoji and fire emoticons in reaction to the pic and fans went crazy.

They seem to get along instantly. Too cute! Like Lisa is their little sister. I LOVE the intereaction they have. Hopefull Zendaya can be with her BVLGARI family next time.



LISA IN HIGH JEWELRY SHOW#LALISAxBvlgariEden #LISA #LISAXBVLGARI #PriyankaChopra #AnneHathaway @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/6GNbl879X9 — BlackRevel 🖤🔥 (@BlackVelvetnim) June 7, 2022

A fan commented, “Three of the best ladies in the world have come together! In the same place! You are indeed unique and bright! Please never give up and go on! They love me!” Another said, “This is the cutest selfie I’ve ever seen.” One more wrote, “Ok so Anne, Pri and Lisa in 1 frame!!!!!!!!!! I'm not dreaming, am I? OMG!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Also, a video of Anne, Priyanka and Lisa is doing rounds on social media wherein, it shows the three of them having conversations and Anne even holding Priyanka's hand while speaking to her. A fan commented on the video, “This reminds me of the video where Anne was praising Pri and her glowing skin... hopefully they share a big screen soon.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has been busy with the shoot of her upcoming series Citadel for Amazon Prime. She is also waiting for her release in It’s All Coming Back to Me opposite Sam Heughan. It will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023

Posted By: Ashita Singh