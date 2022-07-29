Priyanka Chopra Had A 'Super Fun Night' At Diljit Dosanjh's Concert | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra had a time of her life with popular YouTuber Lily Singh at Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Los Angeles, California. The actress has shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the concert in which Dilijit can be seen performing on the stage. Priyanka and Lily also met the singer backstage and can be seen having fun together. Priyanka, in her post, was all praise for Diljit and urged everyone to get tickets for his tour.

Sharing the pictures with Dijit Dosanjh and Lily Singh, Priyanka wrote, "There are a few things that will warm your heart as much as a taste of home. Also, when your people are in town! You show the F up!! I had a much-needed super fun night out watching @diljitdosanjh doing what he does best!"

Priyanka further added, "He had the audience wrapped around his finger! None of us sat even for a moment! You're such a superstar, @diljitdosanjh. I highly recommend you get tickets to Diljit's current tour!"

She also thanked Lily for planning the best night out. She wrote, "Also, kudos to the team that made it so comfortable and awesome for my friends and me! Thank you, @lilly, for always having the best ideas for nights out! Lots of Love! PS- watch us trying to outdo respecting each other! I'll bow lower! Lol! #DesiThings #DesiCrew".

Recently, Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday with her friends and family in Mexico. Her husband and singer Nick Jonas planned a surprise party for her. The couple also celebrated their daughter Malti Marie's six months birthday. Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, Priyanka wrote, "Just a girl and her birthday squad!"

She further added, "So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far)."

Priyanka also thanked Nick Jonas for planning a perfect birthday for her. "The most incredible celebrations, planned and executed to perfection by my @nickjonas. Words are not enough to thank you for the most memorable birthday… you really know how to love baby. I’m a lucky girl," she wrote.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in an action web series Citadel. She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.