Priyanka Chopra Gushes With Love As Brother Siddharth Holds Baby Malti Marie; See Post

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying her mommy time with daughter Malti Marie. On Wednesday, the ‘Baywatch’ star shared a glimpse of her family time with her daughter and brother Siddharth Chopra.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra posted an adorable image of her brother Siddharth holding Malti Marie. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote “Awww… My heart.” Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra welcomed her first child with husband Nick Jonas, a daughter in January 2022. The duo named their daughter Malti Marie as a homage to both their families.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy. The couple announced the arrival of their daughter with an announcement post on Instagram.

On Mother’s Day this year, Nick Jonas penned a heartfelt note for wife Priyanka Chopra and daughter Malti Marie. The ‘Sucker’ hitmaker also mentioned how their daughter spent nearly 100 days in the NICU.

“On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is,” read Nick Jonas’ Instagram post.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M! Mommy and Daddy love you,” the post added.

Wishing Priyanka Chopra on her first mother’s day, Nick wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”