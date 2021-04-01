Priyanka Chopra's dialogues are still echoing in the ears of her fans. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down below and reminisce the moment.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas is hitting the headlines ever since her video from A Little Late With Lilly Singh went viral. In the viral video, we can see a 38-year-old actress channelling her inner Pooh and giving a unique twist to Kareena Kapoor Khan's PHAT (Pretty, Hot and Tempting) dialogue from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

During the talk show, Priyanka was given Kareena's PHAT dialogue and asked to perform it in various scenarios. At first, Lilly asked her to deliver the dialogue with a straight face. Next, she was asked to deliver as if she was tasting wine, and at last, to deliver as if she was training her dog. Priyanka swayed all the scenarios and left her and even Kareena's fan in awe.

Here have a look:

Don’t miss @priyankachopra absolutely crushing “Hot Celebs/Cold Reads” tonight on #LateWithLilly! 🗣🎬👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9y7QhH9C8A — A Little Late With Lilly Singh (@latewithlilly) March 31, 2021

Well, this is not the first time actress pulled the dialogues with such versatility. Earlier, the actress wowed her fans with some amazing dialogues in films that soon found a place in the list of iconic dialogues of Bollywood. Her Bollywood dialogues are still echoing in the ears of her fans. So what are you waiting for? Scroll down below and reminisce the moment.

"Na Jaagte hue khwaab dekha karo, na chaho usse jise paa naa sako. Pyaar kahan kisi ka poora hota hai, pyaar ka pehla akshar adhoora hota hai"--Teri Meri Kahaani

"Jise Tairna aata hota ho usse doobkar atmahatya karne ki koshish nahi karni chahiye."--7 Khoon Maaf

"Jo cheez kismat mein nahi hoti, woh dhoodne se bhi nahi milti"-- Gunday

Priyanka is one of the versatile actresses of Bollywood and has given several prolific performances in Hollywood as well. She stands as the inspiration to all the Indians who wish to shine like her in both Indian and International cinema.

On the work front, the actress is currently shooting for her upcoming spy flick, Citadel. The web-series will release on Amazon Prime Video. Meanwhile, she has completed the shooting for her Hollywood films, namely Text For You and Matrix 4.

Not just this, the actor-producer is now a restaurateur. Recently, she announced her new venture Sona, a new eatery in New York.

