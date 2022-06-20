New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the doting parents to their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcome their daughter via surrogacy earlier this year. They celebrated their first father's day with their daughter and have shared an adorable picture on social media as well. Fans are also lovestruck by this cute picture, which has captured a beautiful father-daughter moment.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Happy 1st Father’s Day my love. To watch you with our little girl is my greatest joy..what an amazing day to come back home… I love you.. here’s to many more".

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also expressed his happiness of celebrating his first father's day. He wrote, "First Father’s Day with my little girl. Thank you @priyankachopra for the incredible Father Daughter sneakers and for making me a daddy I love you so much. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and caretakers out there." In the picture, we can see that Nick and Malti are wearing customized sneakers. Nick's shoes have 'MM's dad' written on them and Malti Marie looks adorable in a red dress.

Earlier, Priyanka shared a photo with her daughter and mom on the occasion of her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday. In the picture, Priyanka's mother can be seen holding Malti Marie, smiling at the camera. She wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

On the occasion of mother's day, Priyanka and Nick shared the first picture of their daughter and revealed that their daughter was in NICU for more than 100 days. They wrote, "On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will star in 'Citadel'. She will make her Bollywood comeback with Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav