Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic As She Spends Time At Her Childhood Home In Lucknow During UNICEF Visit | Watch

WITH her recent trip to India, Priyanka Chopra visited a composite Government School in the suburbs of Lucknow. The global icon observed the work done by UNICEF as the ambassador of the foundation, with the aim to end violence and discrimination against the girls in Uttar Pradesh.
Posting a beautiful video on her Instagram, where she is seen interacting and playing actively with the kids, Priyanka Chopra penned down a long post and mentioned the change in technology and innovation and accepting critical challenges. Sharing her experience on her Instagram feed, she wrote, “Today I saw how technology and innovation can be critical in addressing the biggest challenges. In India, technology is at the forefront of change and I saw that first hand”.
Priyanka Chopra has actively worked with the Unicef Foundation since 2006, where in 2016 she was appointed as the Global Unicef Goodwill Ambassador. After being a part of the foundation for almost a decade and a half, Priyanka Chopra supported the recent initiatives taken by UNICEF India, in terms of promoting Technology and Innovation.
Priyanka wrote, “Take for example these initiatives supported by @unicefindia where, The Poshan (Health) tracker, an app that helps keep track of key health and nutrition information on children and mothers at the click of a button for 1,80,000 ‘Anganwadi Centres’ in the state.” She also prompted another initiative stating, “The Banking Correspondent Sakhi, which provides innovative banking services to people living in rural and remote areas by the use of mobile ATM machines. Women are employed to help provide cash on the spot when there are no banks nearby. It gives these “Sakhi’s” the ability to just make a real income but have a real standing in their communities.”
Priyanka Chopra also posted a video on her Instagram account where she talked about gender inequality in India and recalled studying in the capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow during her childhood, where she was also excited and blessed to meet her family and friends living in the city. She also thanked the UNICEF Foundation’s initiative for girl child education and wrote “It was so inspiring to see this technology being embraced irrespective of their age or education, and is delivering change at scale.”
Notably, Priyanka Chopra came back to India after 3 long years. Meanwhile, on the work front, she will next be seen opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in director Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Jee Lee Zara’. The film helmed by Farhan Akhtar will be centered around women characters. Talking about being excited for this project, Priyanka Chopra told PTI, “I have spent a long time in my career where we have always been secondary to men. The heroes decide where the movie is shot, who is cast and what’s happening. It is boring. We are living in a time where women need to be able to have agency in their lives.”