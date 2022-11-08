Priyanka Chopra Gets Nostalgic As She Spends Time At Her Childhood Home In Lucknow During UNICEF Visit | Watch

WITH her recent trip to India, Priyanka Chopra visited a composite Government School in the suburbs of Lucknow. The global icon observed the work done by UNICEF as the ambassador of the foundation, with the aim to end violence and discrimination against the girls in Uttar Pradesh.

Posting a beautiful video on her Instagram, where she is seen interacting and playing actively with the kids, Priyanka Chopra penned down a long post and mentioned the change in technology and innovation and accepting critical challenges. Sharing her experience on her Instagram feed, she wrote, “Today I saw how technology and innovation can be critical in addressing the biggest challenges. In India, technology is at the forefront of change and I saw that first hand”.