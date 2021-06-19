Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka disclosed this beautiful tattoo on Instagram story. In a video clip shared on Friday, the actress flaunts her new tattoo engraved on her right leg.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: From heading to Hollywood from Bollywood to marrying American singer, Nick Jonas, the stunning and gorgeous actress Priyanka Chopra always remains in the headlines. This time she has made news for her new tattoo after “Daddy's Lil Girl”.

Taking to her social media handle, Priyanka disclosed this beautiful tattoo on Instagram story. In a video clip shared on Friday, the actress flaunts her new tattoo engraved on her right leg. The caption of the video read 'Summer nails; Summer Tattoo #happyfeet….'

While people are liking Priyanka’s new tattoo a lot, but they are wondering this time who could it for? Well, it’s certainly not for Nick Jonas but someone also very special. And this special someone is Priyanka’s three pet dogs. Yes, Priyanka has dedicated her new tattoo to her lovely dogs. Prior to this, in 2012, Priyanka got a tattoo named 'Daddy's Lil Girl' in honour of her father Dr Ashok Chopra.

Recently Priyanka also created a string among fans by sharing her picture. She posted a cool photograph of her on her Instagram story. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen standing in front of a mirror taking a selfie. Behind her stands a huge wardrobe filled with clothes. The caption of the story read 'Hot Girl Summer'. She is seen wearing a combination of a white crop top and denim shorts. The hot look is completed with a pair of white sneakers.

Priyanka currently is in London to shoot for her upcoming Amazon web series ‘Citadel’. Recently, Priyanka was also seen attending the Billboard Music Awards 2021 in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan