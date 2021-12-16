New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra has a jam-packed schedule as the actress is busy promoting her upcoming film 'The Matrix Resurrections'. Since the actress is an active social media user, she keep updating her fans with posts, videos, and stories. Recently the actress took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of the Matrix press tour Day 3.

In the picture, Priyanka can be seen posing alongside the lead cast including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, and Yahaya Abdul-Mateen II. The actress referred her co-stars as ‘Gangs’ and captioned the post as “Gang is (almost) all here! Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and missing Jada Pinkett Smith and Jonathan Groff.”

Check Priyanka's post here:

Apart from the group picture, the actress also shared another picture of herself where she can be seen wearing a gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana outfit. The actress accessorised the dress with oversized earrings and tied her hair in a bun. The actress captioned the post as, “Day 3”.

Take a look:

On the second day of the promotion, Priyanka left the internet in splits as she dropped a bunch of pictures decked up in a chic Roberto Cavalli dress and blazer. The actress wrote, “Day 2,” with a snake emoji as her caption.

See the images here:

On the very first day of the promotion, the actress left her fans speechless when she stepped out in a printed figure-hugging dress and an exceptionally long braid. In the caption, the actress wrote, “Day one of Matrix press week is complete.”

See post here:

Priyanka will be seen playing the role of 'Sati' in the movie. Earlier, the Matrix movies were directed by the director duo, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, however, now it will be by Lana Wachowski alone. The movie is set to hit the theaters on December 22.

