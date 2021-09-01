New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaves no stone unturned when it comes to fashion. The fashionista recently appeared on the cover of a magazine wherein she was seen flaunting Bvlgari's gorgeous and elegant mangalsutra. However, this mangalsutra was not the one the actress wore at her wedding.



While posting the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka revealed that the mangalsutra will be released soon. She captioned the post "This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)



As soon as the actress posted the photos, fans spammed her comment section with love and appreciation. In the year 2018, the actress exchanged vows with singer Nick Jonas at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. Soon after the wedding the actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport wherein Priyanka was seen wearing her wedding's mangalsutra for the first time.



On the work front, the actress will be seen in the upcoming rom-com ‘Text For You’ with Sam Heughan. Meanwhile, she is also shooting for her Amazon Prime Series ‘Citadel’ in London, UK. The actress will also make an appearance in Keanu Reeves starrer ‘Matrix 4: Resurrections’.



While talking about the Bollywood comeback, our 'Desi Girl' will soon be seen in ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The movie will be directed by Farhan Akhtar

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen