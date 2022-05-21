New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra has been active on social media and keeps sharing updates about her professional and personal life. The actress is currently busy shooting for her show Citadel and has been giving updates about her life on set. Now, Priyanka has shared another picture on Instagram from the Citadel set and has thanked her husband Nick Jonas for his gift.

Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient #besthusbandever #setlife #citadel".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas gifted a vehicle to Priyanka and we can see Mrs Jonas written on it. Priyanka can be seen flaunting her gift on Instagram and she can be seen sporting a cool pair of sunglasses and keeping her hair in a bun in the pictures.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter via surrogacy in January 2022. On the occasion of Mother's day, they revealed that their daughter was in the NICU for 100 plus days and is finally back home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Earlier, Priyanka shared a picture on Instagram in which she looked injured. She wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well? #actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife @agbofilms @amazonstudios".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

There is a lot of excitement for Citadel amongst the fans. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, the show will star Stanley Tucci and Richard Madden. The plot of Citadel is not revealed yet, but it is described as an action-packed spy series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will make her comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. Priyanka will also star in the Hollywood film It's All Coming Back To Me, opposite Sam Heughan, and the movie also stars Celine Dion.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav