Priyanka Chopra Extends Support For Malala Yousufzai In Insta Feud Against Hasan Minhaj

GLOBAL icon Priyanka Chopra has extended her support to Noble Prize winner Malala Yousufzai after Hasan Minhaj shared a video in which he mocked Malala about how he may not follow her back even if she follows him on Instagram.

Priyanka took to Instagram to show her followers that she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram. Along with the screenshot, Priyanka wrote a message for Malala - "Same girl same @malala Looks like he prefers petty over funny," and tagged Hasan Minhaj, and Nick Jonas on the story.

Recently, Malala unfollowed Hasan Minhaj on Instagram. This comes as a retaliatory action against Hasan who recently revealed that he doesn't follow Malala on the application even though she does.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Hasan Minhaj wrote, "Okay, it’s gettin’ outta hand @malala!" The video seems to be a promotion of his upcoming show and begins with the title ‘Malala claps back’. Hasan says in the video, “On October 4th, I made a joke about Noble Peace Prize winner Malala. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don't follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated (asking who is this man?). Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I am sorry Malala, follow me back. I don't know if I'll follow you though. I am that petty.”

Replying to same, Malala wrote a message with the reel - "thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man."

And, soon after, Priyanka Chopra came in support of Malala and shared a screenshot showing that even she doesn't follow Hasan back on Instagram!

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Malala share a close bond with each other and they had recently met in New York during the UNGA meeting.

Talking about Priyanka's work front, she will be seen in 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'. Produced by Russo Brothers, 'Citadel' will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.