Priyanka Chopra Enjoys An Exotic Dreamy Island Vacation With Hubby Nick Jonas

Diva Priyanka Chopra is a beach baby and her latest vacation pictures with husband Nick Jonas are a solid proof. Recently, Priyanka Chopra dropped a series of bomb pictures from her beach vacation on her social media account. The star took to her Instagram handle and shared some dreamy and steamy pictures with her husband Nick Jonas. In the pictures, Nick and Priyanka can be seen glowing with love, spending quality time with each other and enjoying to their fullest the Turks and Caicos Islands.

She captioned the post and wrote, "#islandgirl #photodump" along with a few emojis". In one of the pictures, the couple is enjoying on a boat while in a clip Priyanka can be seen floating.

As soon as she shared the pictures, Bollywood celebs and fans swamped the comment section and wrote sweet comments. "You're very cute," a user wrote.

Actor Ranveer Singh commented with a heart emoji. A user wrote, "you're so cute". Another fan commented, "Wow".

Priyanka Chopra who was busy with her web series Citadel, co-starring Richard Madden recently announced the wrap, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "And it's finally a wrap! Thank you to everyone who made this mammoth task possible and fun. Thx Atlanta. See you next time. #Citadel".

Recently actor and businesswoman Priyanka Chopra has launched her new Indian homeware lineup, which glorifies the Indian heritage. The 'Desi Girl' shared a look at her of her homeware products, on aurated for the modern home."

The actress also welcomed her and Nick Jonas's baby girl Malti Marie Chopra. Meanwhile, Priyanka has recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming web series 'Citadel' which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. On the Bollywood work front, she will be next seen in 'Jee Le Zara' with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.