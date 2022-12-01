Priyanka Chopra Drops Throwback Pic On 4th Wedding Anniversary, Says 'Find Yourself A Guy That…'

On her fourth marriage anniversary, Priyanka Chopra dropped a throwback snap on Instagram from her wedding festivities. In the snap, Priyanka and Nick Jonas are captured dancing uninhibitedly.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Find yourself a guy that reminds you every day that you're loved. Happy anniversary babe."

It appears to be from their post-marriage celebration, with Priyanka wearing red and white bracelets and henna on her hands. She looks alluring in a red gown with a low-cut neckline, while Nick is looking handsome in a grey suit.

Soon after she posted the picture, her colleagues in the entertainment business flooded the comment space. While Bipasha Basu exclaimed "Yasss, Congratulations!" Dia Mirza wrote "Happy Anniversary," followed by heart emoticons.

Earlier today, Nick Jonas also posted two throwback pictures from their wedding plus a lovely message on Instagram. He wrote, "And just like that it's been 4 years. Happy anniversary my love."

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and became the proud parents of their firstborn, a baby girl named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January this year. The celebrity couple have been delighting their social media followers with lovely photos of their daughter ever since.

After coming back from India, Priyanka posted an endearing message with a photo of her playing with her daughter and Nick lovingly gazing at them. In the caption, she just wrote "Home" followed by a heart emoji.

However, last week Priyanka made headlines for her shocking revelation on a podcast about people wanting to "jeopardise" her career.

While speaking with Ranveer Ahluwalia, she recollected how people were eager to destroy her career and guarantee that she wouldn't be chosen for any movie simply because she was succeeding at what she was doing.

She said, "I have had people wanting to jeopardise my career, take away from my work, make sure I wasn't cast just because I was doing well in what I was doing."

Nevertheless, she added that those conspiracies against her did not stop her.

"But that's not what stops me. I don’t sit and wait and harp on, maybe I will cry one night when an opportunity was taken away from me, but I don't sit in the s**t. You have to shut off the noise. Focus on the one person who believes in you. Focus on light, a little bit of inspiration that you might see and that's the hardest thing to do because you are bogged down by baggage and shackles of people holding you down," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline like Citadel, It's All Coming Back To Me and Jee Le Zaraa.