New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, we have reached the doorsteps of the weekend, and we are all beaming with excitement. However, it seems global actress Priyanka Chopra is already in the weekend mood as she shares a selfie from London. Recently, the actress took to her social media handle and shared a dreamy sunkissed selfie that will leave you awestruck.

In the image, PeeCee can be seen adorning cream coloured cardigan as she lies on a couch against a window. She completed her look with minimal makeup and tangerine lipstick shade making her lips pop out. She accessorised her look with a beaded neckpiece and looping earing. With the ample amount of sunlight kissing her face, the actress clicked a perfect selfie. Taking to Instagram, she captioned the post as, "Living in the light. ❤️ #grateful"

Here have a look:

As soon as she uploaded the pic, her fans bombarded her comment section and dropped heart and fire emojis in the wake to complement her image.

Well, the actress is quite active on social media, and this not the first time actress took her fans' heart with such a beautiful sunkissed image. Earlier, she had shared several sunny pics making her fans fall for her all over again. Here we have brought you some of her scintillating sunkissed images that will make you scream for more.

Here have a look:

On the work front, Priyanka has several international films in her pipeline, such as Text For You; Citadel and Matrix 4, co-starring Keanu Reeves and Neil Patrick Harris among others.

In Indian cinema, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Ramin Bahrani's The White Tiger, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. The film received immense applaud from both critics and the audience. Not just this, the film was also nominated at the 93rd Academy Awards for Best Adapted Screen Play.

Meanwhile, last week, the actress left everyone mesmerised as she walked the red carpet at the BAFTA Awards with her husband, Nick Jonas.

