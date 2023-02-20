Priyanka Chopra Dances Likes Nobody's Watching At Hubby Nick Jonas' Concert In Vegas | Watch

Priyanka Chopra, who went to the Jonas Brothers' concert in Las Vegas on Sunday, not only had a good time watching the show, but she also danced the night away while supporting her husband Nick Jonas from the audience as he performed on stage.

A fan account posted a video showing Priyanka completely immersed in the music and moving to the beat. She wore a sparkling black dress and a black fur overcoat, while Nick dressed similarly in a black silk co-ordinated set.

On Instagram, Nick Jonas posted multiple candid shots photos with wifey Priyanka and some solo snaps from the concert. He captioned the post as, "Vegas with you" along with a heart emoji. Priyanka shared Nick's post on her Instagram Stories and added the words, "You are the wings I need to fly away."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra posted two photos with her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as she spent her entire time in Vegas with the baby. One of the pictures featured Nick, who lying in bed with both of them. Priyanka captioned the post with "Days like this" and added a heart emoji.

Priyanka and Nick got married in 2018 and had their first baby, daughter Malti Marie, in January 2022 via surrogate. Unfortunately, the baby was born premature and spent around 100 days in the hospital before being discharged.

The couple kept her face hidden for a year but recently revealed her face at an event in Los Angeles where the Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is eagerly anticipating the release of her upcoming Hollywood movie, Love Again, which recently had its trailer released online. The film features Sam Heughan and Celine Dion and is set to be released in US theatres on May 12.

Additionally, she has the Russo Brothers' web series Citadel scheduled for release this year. The sci-fi drama series is directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. Moreover, she will appear in Ending Things and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.