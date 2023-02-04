Priyanka Chopra Creates 'Perfect Moments' With Daughter Malti As They Pose In Snow | See Pics

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most active celebrities on social media and often shares pictures with her daughter Malti Marie. The Sky Is Pink star took to social media and shared pictures of her day out with her friends and daughter. In the pictures, she is giving major winter fashion goals as well.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, "Creating Perfect Moments every day."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

She looks drop-dead gorgeous in a blue, white and red checks jumpsuit.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra opened up about why she chose surrogacy and her journey to have a baby via surrogacy. "I had medical complications. This was a necessary step. And, I’m so grateful that I was in a position where I could do this," she told British Vogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka recently introduced their daughter to the world for the first time as Jonas Brothers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In his speech, Nick said about Priyanka, "You are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka will start working on Jee Le Zaraa, along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt next year. She revealed that she talked with Katrina and Alia before speaking to Farhan Akhtar about it. "I called up Alia and Katrina, this is before Farhan or anybody came (onboard). I called the girls first. I was sitting at home and I wanted to do a Hindi movie. But I wanted it to be on the terms of women," she said.

While talking about female-centric films in recent days, Priyanka said, "My generation of actresses really opened the door for the next generation of actresses to be the faces on the posters, to be able to sell movies. So, I really wanted to bring together my friends and say ‘let's create a movie that will do well at the box office and it will be ours’. So, the stars aligned and we decided to do it. Hopefully, we will start shooting it next year."

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix: Ressurection. She will be seen in a web series 'Citadel' which is produced by Russo Brothers. She will star in Love Again, along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.