Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel' Expected To Become Second Most Expensive Show | Deets Inside

Priyanka Chopra is all set to star in the show 'Citadel', which is produced by the director duo Joe and Anthony Russo. Now, as per the latest reports, the show will go under major creative changes and is expected to become the second-most expensive show ever made. Citadel also stars The Eternals' star Richard Madden.

Hollywood Reporter reported that the half of creative team exited due to the differences in vision. There were "differences in vision led to the exit of half the creative team and has forced the show — a spy thriller that is meant to launch local spinoffs — into a round of expensive reshoots. Now the series is on track to become the second-most expensive television show ever made, after its initial $160 million budget is now having to add a reported $75 due to reshoots."

As per the latest reports, The Russos' production company, AGBO, is now in charge of Citadel and has reportedly hired Hunters' David Weil to rewrite the show, and cinematographer Thomas Sigel to direct the reshoots.

Amazon Studios had reportedly ordered several local spinoffs for the series, which would follow spies having their adventures in Italy, India, and Mexico. The show was announced in 2020.

Meanwhile, Priyanka kept her fans updated about Citadel and also shared many behind the scene pictures on social media. She also shared a picture in which she looked injured, which was a makeup for the Citadel scene. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Did u have a tough day at work as well?".

Meanwhile, on the work front, The Russo Brothers recently directed an action film 'The Gray Man'. Released on Netflix, the movie stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Dhanush. The director duo were in India as well to promote the film and attended the Mumbai premiere of the film organised by Netflix.

Whereas, Priyanka will also star in the romantic film 'It's All Coming Back To Me'. The movie will release in 2023. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. It is a girls' road trip film and the movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.