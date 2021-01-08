Priyanka Chopra was shooting for the film Text For You in London and she is stranded over there with her husband Nick Jonas owing to the lockdown that has been imposed there.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Priyanka Chopra has landed herself in trouble as she visited a salon amidst the ongoing lockdown in London. For the unversed, UK is currently under a total lockdown to curb the rising cases of a new variant of the novel coronavirus. It is reported that the regulations also state that the personal care services including salons and spas must also close.

However, The Sky Is Pink actor was seen visiting the salon with her mother Madhu Chopra and dog Dianna. It is also reported that her celebrity stylist Josh Wood was also present there. According to reports, the police also reached the salon as they alerted of the breach and they gave a verbal reminder to the owner of the salon. It is also reported that no fine was imposed.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan police was quoted saying to a website, "Police were alerted at around 17:40hrs on Wednesday, 6 January to reports of a Covid breach taking place within hairdressers on Lansdowne Mews, Notting Hill. Officers attended and the owner of the salon was given a verbal reminder of the important need to comply with all regulations regarding Covid-19 and signposted to other sources of advice. No fixed penalty notices were issued.”

Later on, the representative of Priyanka told the website that the actress followed the government's guidance and her hair was coloured for the purpose of the film as she is currently shooting in London. Adding to that, the spokesperson said that the salon was opened privately for the production, and everyone involved had been tested and followed both the DCMS working guidelines and the film production regulations.

