Happy Birthday Priyanka Chopra: 5 Important Life Lessons That We Can Learn From The Quantico Actress

Happy Birthday, Priyanka Chopra! Better known as PC, the actress has made India proud on several platforms. Priyanka, who hails from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, is the only Bollywood star who succeeded in carving a niche for herself in Hollywood and turned out to be the first truly global star. The actress turned 40 today (July 18).

In February 2015, Priyanka gained popularity in the Hollywood industry when she first signed as the lead of the ABC thriller series Quantico. The actress took a massive risk by signing the show as she was at the peak of her career in Bollywood. However, the actress managed both ways, and the show turned out to be a huge hit. She even gave super hits in Bollywood including Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Bajirao Mastani.

As the actress celebrates her 40th birthday today, here are 5 things we should learn from the actress.

1. Stick took to your roots always

Despite earning a huge name and fame in the Hollywood industry, Priyanka remained stuck to her routes. Though she is living miles away from her homeland, Priyanka is always seen celebrating every Indian festival including Holi, Diwali, and others.

2. Age is just a number

The actress is living proof that states age is just a number. Priyanka 2018 tied the knot with Hollywood singer Nick Jonas. The couple has an age gap of 11 years. While Nick is 29 years old, Priyanka turned 40 today. However, that number never stopped the actress from proudly owning her relationship with Nick.

3. There's no perfect time to embrace motherhood, it is all in your mindset

Earlier this year, Priyanka announced that she and Nick welcomed a baby girl through surrogacy. Despite the actress being at a very crucial stage of her career, she proved that there's no perfect time to embrace motherhood. It depends on a person when they are ready to do it, whether in their early 30s or 40s.

4. Sky is the limit

Priyanka is a glowing exam when we say Sky is the limit. The actress proved that if you want to achieve something and if you are determined for it, you can do it. There are no limits to your dream. Taking risks is an essential factor of life, and if you are lucky enough that risk will pay you off.

5. Learn from your mistakes

We as humans are bound to make mistakes but learning from those mistakes is very important. The actress also made a lot of mistakes. However, she learned from them and made sure that it never repeats in the future.