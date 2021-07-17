Ahead of Priyanka Chopra's birthday we have brought you some quotes on success by the actress that will inspire you to dream and achieve big:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra doesn't need any introduction as her name is enough for people to go gaga over the stunning actress. With her mettle, the 'daddy's little girl' has earned the title of 'global actress' or 'global dominator'. Born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, Bihar (present-day Jamshedpur), she dreamt of being an Aeronautical Engineer. However, the fates had planned something bigger for her, and she went on to give an audition for Miss World 2000. After bagging the Miss World title, there was no looking back for the actress, she went on to star in several tremendous films across the globe.

Apart from being an actress, she is also an investor, producer, entrepreneur, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and an Icon. She never fails to impress her fans with her words of wisdom.

So ahead of Priyanka Chopra's birthday we have brought you some quotes on success by the actress that will inspire you to dream and achieve big:

Don’t try to squeeze into a glass slipper. Instead, shatter the glass ceiling.

When life gives you lemons, make grape juice, then sit back and let people wonder how you did it.

I think it’s great to be flawed. I am hugely flawed, and I like It this way.

There’s only one of you. Understand who you are, your uniqueness.

I know I’m flawed but perfect is boring anyway. Flawed is good.

Be true to who you are. Be courageous, Be selfless, Be love. Courage comes from knowing your truth and standing up for it

Let me make my decisions without shaming me or trolling me. Give me those opportunities that men have enjoyed for such a long time.

I don’t like the word’ Glass Ceiling’. It puts my ambition in a box. It doesn’t mean that glass ceilings don’t exist. But I want to be more than that

I buy my own diamonds. I don’t need someone to buy them for me. When a guy comes into my life it’ll not be for the diamonds, It’ll not be for the cars. It’ll not be for the homes.

The one thing I wear best is my confidence. That’s what I’d recommend to everyone. It’s a big turn-on.

You don’t have to try to be anybody else. Whatever you are, however you are, It’s fine. Nobody’s perfect.

Ambition is like a curse word for a woman. When a man is ambitious, he is called driven. When a woman is ambitious, it’s a bad thing.

