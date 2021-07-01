Priyanka Chopra and Virat Kohli are the only Indians in the Hopper Instagram Richlist. Meanwhile, last year Priyanka was on the 19th spot and Virat was on the 23rd spot. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's good news for all the Priyanka Chopra fans, as the actress is one of the two Indians who have landed in the Hopper Instagram Richlist year. Yes, PeeCee is reportedly gets paid around ₹3 crore (approx $403,000) for her promotional posts on Insta on which she has 64 million followers. And due to the same the 'Sky Is Pink' star has landed herself on the 27th spot. Wow! Now that's big.

Apart from the actress, another Indian who is on the list is none other than ace cricketer Virat Kohli. Yes, the skipper is on the 19th position this year. Talking about his fans on the social media app, he has around 132 million followers and charges around ₹5 crore (approx $680,000) per post.

For the unversed, the annual Hopper Instagram Richlist ranks global celebrities including film stars, businessmen, sportsmen and more on the basis of how much they charge for their Instagram promotional posts.

Talking about 2020, Priyanka was on the 19th spot and charged $271,000 per post. On the other hand, last year, Virat was on the 23rd position.

Apart from the duo, there are many global celebrities in the list including Dwayne Johnson, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Taylor Swift and more. But the celebrity who topped the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year is ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Yes, the sportsman once again ranked no. 1 in the list of celebs who charge the maximum amount of money for their Instagram promotional post. As per reports, he earns around ₹11 crore (approx $1,604,000) from just one post.

Isn't it crazy? Well, being a celebrity does have some perks indeed.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the list? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal