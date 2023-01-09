Priyanka Chopra Attends The Screening Of India’s Oscars Entry ‘The Last Film Show’ In LA, Calls It An ‘Incredible Film’

Priyanka Chopra on Sunday night attended the special screening of ‘The Last Film Show’ or ‘Chhello Show’, which is India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film Category in the Oscars 2023. Taking to her social media account, the actor shared several pictures from the screening and penned a heartfelt note.

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra posed alongside ‘Chello Show’ director Pan Nalin and child artiste Bhavin Rabari. In the caption of the post, the ‘Quantico’ actor wrote, “The least I can do is always support the industry that taught me all I know about my job. So proud of the amazing movies that come out of Indian cinema. ‘Chhello Show’ being one of the special ones. Good luck team! Go get ‘em ❤️🙏🏽💪🏽.”

The ‘Baywatch’ star’s Instagram post continued, “P.S. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) - a regional language movie (Gujurati) which has been selected as India’s Official Entry to the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards. Written and directed by Pan Nalin, this incredible film revolves a 9 year old’s @iambhavinrabari fascination with Cinema.”

Priyanka Chopra also thanked Isha Ambani Piramal, who lent her home in Los Angeles for the screening of ‘Chhello Show’. “P.P.S. Thank you @_iiishmagish for lending the team your LA home for the screening!”

Pan Nalin, who directed the film ‘Chhelo Show’, commented on Priyanka Chopra’s post and wrote, “Now we too can be beautiful, strong, fearless and believe in our selves when we have support of someone who is beautiful, strong and fearless - but so generous. #BeKindAndDoEpicShit.”

Actor Kal Penn, who also stars in the film, took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Amazing evening at the Last Film Show (છેલ્લો શો) screening - go see this! Congrats @pan.nalin @dnm_roots @iambhavinrabari & thanks @priyankachopra for hosting. Oscar shortlisted for good reason! What an incredible story. So moving, especially to see such a universal film in Gujarati. #FYC.”