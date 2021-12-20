New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Global actress Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections and recently attended the star-studded premiere with her family, except her husband, Nick Jonas. The actress looked stunning at the red carpet event in the silver gown. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her 'crew' who joined her for the special day. The crew comprised of her mother Madhu Chopra and in-laws Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka dropped a series of pics and captioned it as "I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful." Not just this, she also expressed her feelings on missing her husband, Nick Jonas. She wrote, "Missed u @nickjonas" along with a red heart.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, for the special day, Priyanka wore one-shoulder silver and red gown, with a thigh-high slit. Adding an edge to her look, she choose dramatic eye makeup and left her hair loose on one side. The Matrix 4 premiere took place on Sunday, in California, US, and was attended by the entire star cast, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Neil Patrick Harris.

Talking about Priyanka's role, in the film, she will essay a role of a Sati who met Neo shortly before the end of the Machine War. Her character was portrayed by Tanveer K. Atwal in The Matrix Revolutions (2003).

Speaking about her experience, People magazine quoted Priyanka saying, "talk about existential theories, when I didn't even understand what the word meant. It really shifted me and it shifted my expectations from cinema... I had such larger expectations when I watched movies."

The Matrix Resurrections will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

