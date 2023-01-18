Priyanka Chopra Attends 'RRR' Screening With SS Rajamouli And MM Keeravani, Says 'Least I Can Do To Contribute'

Priyanka Chopra has become an active representative of India in the segments of art, culture, and entertainment as she is a proud Indian showcasing her country's grace across the globe. On Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra was seen giving a shoutout to the whole cast and crew of 'RRR' as she attended the screening in America with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani.

Taking it to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra was seen posing with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and veteran song composer MM Keeravani, where she gave a long cheerleading speech where she started by praising the Pakistani Oscar 2023 contender film 'Joyland', and then shifted to hailing the cast and creation of 'RRR'.

Sharing a video of her Instagram story with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani on stage, she wrote, "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith, Kala Bhairava, Chandrabose..."

In another shared picture by her, Priyanka Chopra posed with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani, where for the event, the actress donned a black blazer and beige pants, keeping her hair down and subtle makeup, she looked chic and elegant for the event.

Recently, 'RRR' won a Golden Globe for the energetic 'Naatu Naatu' song featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, where the song outrunned Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift in the run.

Talking about the journey of SS Rajamouli, the actor is now a global icon, where he had his fan moment and met filmmaker Steven Spielberg, describing him as 'God' for him in his Instagram post featuring the encounter with him at a Hollywood party.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "I just met GOD!!!" Earlier, SS Rajamouli had the chance to meet James Cameron and also shared their photos, where on January 16 he wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended it to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analysing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both."

'RRR' also won two awards at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Award which was held on Sunday in Los Angeles, where under the Best Feature Film in a Foreign Language, and the Best Song, the film did wonders.

'RRR' was released on March 25, last year starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn.