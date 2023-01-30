Priyanka Chopra Attends Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-Anniversary Bash, Parties With Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum And Others | See Pics

Global star Priyanka Chopra was seen celebrating the 25th anniversary of Anastasia Beverly Hills with a host of Hollywood A-listers this weekend. The impressive guest list included Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, and Alessandra Ambrosio. Anastasia Soare, the founder, and CEO of the makeup brand, hosted the luxurious gathering, pictures of which, Sofia shared on her Instagram, captioning them as "We love you Anastasia Soare happy anniversary!"

At the event, Sofia looked extraordinary in a black long-sleeved leotard adorned with sheer tights for the event. The Columbian beauty accentuated her look with a bold matte lip and sultry eyes. In the first photo, Vergara appeared to be having a great time as she posed with Priyanka Chopra, Rita Wilson, Jessia Alba, and Heidi Klum. Another photo featured her signing what looks to be designer sketches with Sharon Stone.

Priyanka chose a unique outfit for the event and shared pictures of it on Instagram. She wore a shimmery black top, a vibrant jacket, and a pleated high-waisted skirt and finished her look with smoky eye makeup, plum lips, and a pair of purple statement heels.

Recently, Priyanka featured on the cover of British Vogue for the February 2023 issue. During the interview, she discussed her upbringing in India, her breakthrough in the modelling industry, and winning the Miss World title. She also shared her fondness for spending time with her daughter Maltie Marie, as well as how her husband Nick Jonas balances out her wild personality.

In her recent interview with the fashion magazine, which was shared on Instagram, Priyanka spoke about how she identifies as a homebody who is sensitive and doesn't like going out much.

She also praised her husband for teaching her to approach life with a more relaxed attitude, as she used to be a "tornado" and a "mile-a-minute, bee-in-a-bonnet" kind of person. Priyanka also shared that the most precious gift she and her husband have received is their daughter, and that the feeling when she needs just her is indescribable. She also expressed her wishes for the upcoming decade of her life, hoping to be able to live it "with grace".

On the work front, Priyanka has a busy work schedule with Citadel and Love Again and Jee Lee Zara in her kitty.