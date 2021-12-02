New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A few days back, global icon Priyanka Chopra shocked her fans as she dropped her surname 'Chopra Jonas' from her Instagram account. However, surname or no surname, Priyanka and Nick are one of the most adored couples, and their recent Instagram post is the proof. Taking to the social media handle, the duo shared a glimpse of their third wedding anniversary in London.

It was a perfect diner date, with candles and flowers. Nick posted a video of his date Priyanka Chopra, and he simply captioned it: "3 years." Meanwhile, the actress posted a picture and captioned it as "Living the dream." The duo never fails to give us couple goals.

Nick's post has garnered above 10 lakh views, and more than 2 thousand comments whereas, Priyanka's post has got more than 5 lakh likes and has above one thousand comments.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' post:

After Priyanka dropped her surname, various speculations about the couple's split started surfacing on social media. The star couple gave a full stop to all those reports after posting mushy pictures on Thanksgiving. Also, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra debunked the rumours about Priyanka and Nick's split and told News18, "It's all rubbish, don't spread rumours."

This is the Thanksgiving post:

Nick proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London, and the duo tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. On Priyanka's work front, the actress will be seen in Citadel which is a multi-series with productions from India, Italy, and Mexico. The Amazon Prime series also stars Richard Madden and it will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

Apart from Citadel, the actress will also be seen in another Amazon Prime series, Sangeet which is a dance reality show. The actress was last seen in Netflix's The White Tiger, based on Aravind Adiga's Booker Prize-winning novel. She will also be seen in Matrix 4.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen