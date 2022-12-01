Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wedding Anniversary: 5 Controversies That The Couple Faced Together

The wedding affair of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is no less than a fairytale as the adorable couple started dating in May 2018 and later got married in dual ceremonies in Rajasthan, on December 1, 2018. Earlier this year, the couple also welcomed their baby girl via surrogacy on January 15, naming the child Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Over the years, their relationship has always been under the radar for various reasons, and the duo has been scrutinized for their age gap and showered with scathing comments across the globe. Let's take a look at the top 5 controversies the couple faced together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The constant attack on the 10-year-age gap

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have an age gap of 10 years. Always under the limelight and after 4 years of their marriage, still people shower hate on the couple, mocking them regarding the 10-year age gap. As Priyanka Chopra is 10 years elder than Nick Jonas, many have loathed hate on the duo.

Even Sima Taparia from Indian Matchmaking did not spare the duo where she was seen mocking the couple for their abrupt choice. However, coming to the aid of each other, Priyanka spoke about this matter during the Jonas Brothers Roast show stating, " Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do and there are many 90 pop culture references which he doesn't understand and I teach him, which is fine because we teach each other things. He showed me how to use TikTok for example. And I showed him what a successful acting career looks like."

Quoted 'Wife of Jonas'

Several publication houses addressed Priyanka Chopra as 'wife of Jonas' instead of quoting her full name to which the actress reacted very strongly during the time of her Matrix film promotions, quoting, "Very interesting that I'm promoting one of the iconic film franchises of all time, and I'm still referenced as 'the wife of…' Please explain how this still happens to women? Should I add my IDMb link to my bio?"

Marriage as a publicity stunt

Many media houses and even the fans of the global icons trolled the couple addressing their marriage as a 'publicity stunt.' The actress once was asked about this matter to which she happily laughed away and replied, "Since we got married, people have questioned our marriage. They were like 'Oh! it's a publicity stunt.' How could it be? I didn't even know how famous he was? All I knew was that he's Kevin's baby brother."

Priyanka Chopra was referred to as a 'Con artist'

Soon after the couple's nuptials, an article in a publication house quoted Priyanka Chopra as a 'modern-day scam artist.' As the released article is now deleted, it ranted Priyanka to be extremely 'money-minded' and calculatingly she married Nick Jonas showcasing a power move in her career.

Priyanka never addressed the article, however, her in-laws including Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner lashed out at the writer of the article calling it 'wildly inappropriate.' However, as she appeared on Koffee with Karan, the actress was asked about the most hurtful thing someone had said about her, and she answered, "A global scam artist."

Oscar nominations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

In 2021, a journalist seemingly asked a question about the qualifications of Priyanka and Nick to present at the Oscar nominations. The actress quickly jilted back tweeting "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."

Stronger than ever the duo has given major couple goals proving their bond to be robust irrespective of the loathing comments and controversies. From making a name in the Bollywood and Hollywood industry to a singer whose photos have been pinned to walls since he was a teenager, Priyanka and Nick have come a long way. A whirlwind affair to an adroit family, we wish the couple Happy Anniversary!!