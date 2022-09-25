Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Sweet Gesture At Global Citizens Festival Stage Wins Internet | See Pics

PRIYANKA Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and their fans adore them. They never fail to give major couple goals and are each other's biggest cheerleaders. Priyanka and Nick are currently in New York to perform at the global citizens live 2022 event. Nick shared a glimpse of the Global Citizen Festival event and posted a sweet picture with Priyanka as well.

Sharing the pictures, Nick wrote, "Thank you @glblctzn for having us perform today. Proud of you @priyankachopra."

Ahead of the Global Citizen live event, Nick shared a picture in which he can be seen holding hands with Priyanka. Sharing the photos, he wrote, "Almost showtime @glblctzn #globalcitizen."

Meanwhile, Priyanka shared a video in which she can be seen rehearsing ahead of the Global Citizen Festival. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "#RehearsalBTS Global Citizen Festival and the incredible team behind the mission statement take the saying “it takes a village” to another level. Today you will witness everyone’s hard work and united movement to end extreme Global Poverty."

Priyanka and Nick took their time out of their busy schedule in NYC and visited Priyanka's restaurant 'Sona'. Sharing the video, Priyanka wrote, "A NYC night out with some of my favorites." In the video, she can be seen enjoying her night out with Nick and Malala Yousafzai. Priyanka looked beautiful in a backless black dress.

She also shared a picture with her daughter Malti Marie when she attended the UN General Assembly in New York City. Sharing the pictures with her daughter, Priyanka wrote, "Our first trip to the big."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in the Russo Brothers' web series 'Citadel'. She will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial Jee Le Zaraa. The movie will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. She will be seen the romantic movie 'It's All Coming Back To Me'.