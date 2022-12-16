Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Day Out At The Aquarium With Daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra on Friday posted an adorable image of her daughter Malti on Instagram. The picture shows how she and her husband Nick Jonas recently took Malti to an aquarium for a family excursion.

Priyanka and Nick had face masks on while the couple hid Malti's face with a white heart emoji. However, it is evident in the picture that Malti was gazing at her mommy as someone took a snap of the whole family. Nick held her in his arms and Priyanka peered at a jellyfish in an aquarium beside them.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it as, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love." The image was 'liked' by Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu as well.

Taking to the comment's section, a fan wrote, "I want family like this mine," while another exclaimed, "So adorable!"

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' romance began in 2016, when they met each other at a Vanity Fair event. They started dating soon afterwards and got engaged in July 2018. Later that year, they had a grand wedding as per both the Hindu and Christian customs at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan which was attended by the closest relatives and friends.

Later, the newlyweds relocated to Los Angeles and have been living there ever since. Despite their hectic schedules, they have managed to keep their bond strong and often post adorable pictures on social media.

They welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January via a surrogate. Recently, Priyanka had visited India for the first time in three years. However, Nick and Malti did not accompany her. Priyanka was last seen in Jeddah for the Red Sea Film Festival where she represented Bulgari.

On the work front, the actress is set to feature in international productions such as Love Again and the highly-anticipated sci-fi drama Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will be available on Prime Video. Patrick Morgan is directing the series, which stars Richard Madden in addition to Priyanka.

In the Indian film industry, she is slated to feature alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which is expected to be another road trip movie in the tradition of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - both of which have become exceedingly popular over the years. Shooting for Jee Le Zaraa is said to commence soon.