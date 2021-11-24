New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid all the separation rumours after dropping 'Jonas' from her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra has now teased her fans and her husband Nick with something unexpected. Priyanka got featured in the Jonas Brothers Family Roast wherein she shared the 'Perks of Being a Jonas'.

During her segment on Nick Jonas’ roast, she talked about kids and for an OTT platform, and shared that the elder Jonas Brothers have kids - Kevin has two daughters and Joe has a daughter - and shared that they're the only couple who don’t have kids.

Later, Priyanka went on to state and said that “We're the only couple who doesn't have kids. Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting...with a dramatic pause," and slyly added, "To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!" Priyanka’s humour had the audience laughing but Nick seemed to be shocked for a moment.

"Your face was really funny when I said that," Priyanka said to Nick, who replied saying, “Yeah I was a bit concerned."

She later went on and said," “I wouldn't want to babysit, I mean, be married to anyone else." She nailed her bit at the show as Nick really seemed worried when Priyanka took that dramatic pause at the end of her sentence.

The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is streaming on Netflix now and for the unversed, Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in the year 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in sci-fi action drama ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, romantic entertainer ‘Text For You’, and a web series titled ‘Citadel’. She will also be featuring in 'Jee Le Zara' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

