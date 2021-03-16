Sharing the picture on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you @nickjonas I love you. Catch the oscars on April 25th! #OscarNoms."

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Priyanka Chopra is super excited for her film 'The White Tiger' which got an Oscar nod. And now recently, both PeeCee and Nick announced the Oscar nominations for the year 2021 which will be happening on April 25th. Not just that the duo shared some funny pictures together where they can be seen stealing a large statue-sized Oscar trophy, meanwhile in the other one the couple is posing together for the camera.

Sharing the picture on Twitter, Priyanka wrote, "My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you @nickjonas I love you. Catch the oscars on April 25th! #OscarNoms."

My very own Oscar! It was so lovely to share this moment with you @nickjonas I love you. ❤️Catch the oscars on April 25th! #OscarNoms https://t.co/xhIx9YgwvL — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 15, 2021

Even Nick took to his social media account to share the same set of pictures. He wrote, "So I got to announce the #OscarsNoms this morning with this beautiful woman, who also happens to now have produced and starred in an Oscar nominated film (The White Tiger). Congrats to all the nominees. I’ll be watching on April 25th. @priyankachopra."

Meanwhile, PeeCee's film 'The White Tiger' which has got an Oscar nod for best adapted screenplay category was directed by Ramin Bahrani. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, it also starred Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav in the key roles.

Priyanka had also tweeted, "We just got nominated for an Oscar! Congratulations Ramin and team #TheWhiteTiger. Somehow announcing the nomination myself made it so much more special. So so proud."

'The White Tiger' is based on Aravind Adiga's bestseller book of the same name. the film was released on Netflix earlier this year and featured the story of an underprivileged man who makes it big on his own.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal