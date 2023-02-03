Priyanka Chopra And Malti Marie’s AI-Generated Pics Go Viral On Social Media, Fans Call Them ‘Angelic’

Global superstar Priyanka Chopra made her first appearance with her daughter Malti Marie at the recently held Hollywood Walk of Fame event. Social media was flooded with the first pictures of Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ daughter, with fans calling her an exact replica of the Jonas Brothers’ star.

On Thursday, an AI-generated picture of Priyanka Chopra and her daughter Malti Marie went viral on social media. In the picture, the ‘Baywatch’ star could be seen with a golden crown on her head while she held baby Malti Marie, who had golden locks and a white princess dress. The caption of the post read, “Now everyone saw the first look of her cute little princess #Malti 🤍Ai created something so adorable here. How do you all find our new edit?”

Take a look:

Several social media users took to the comments section of the post to react to the images. One user wrote, “Good combination of mother and daughter.” Another comment read, “Priyanka ki pari (Priyanka's princess/fairy)."

Taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka Chopra posted image and videos from the Hollywood Walk of Fame event, where the Jonas Brothers can be seen giving their speech on stage. The caption of the post read, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers.”

During his speech, Nick Jonas said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you.” Waving at his daughter, the singer added, “Malti Marie, hi there, I can't wait to come back here in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in December 2018 in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In January 2022, the couple announced the arrival of their first child together via surrogacy. The duo named their daughter Malti Marie.