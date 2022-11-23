Priyanka Chopra And Akshay Kumar Stopped Working Together Due To Twinkle Khanna’s Objection: Filmmaker Suneel Darshan

Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar are one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry. The duo shared the screen space in several Bollywood films, including ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ and ‘Aitraaz’.

Though their chemistry was loved by the audiences, Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar stopped working together in films for a long time now. The duo were not spotted together for years and kept a distance from each other in the public eye as well.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, filmmaker Suneel Darshan, who worked with Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in films including ‘Andaz’ and ‘Dosti’, revealed that Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna did not like his proximity to the former Miss World.

“Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra were a very good pair, very similar in terms of their personal traits. They had amazing chemistry. I thought the song looked beautiful; no vulgarity, no obscenity, very sensuous. Then Priyanka went for a world tour, and when she came back… I don’t know what happened in between. By then, I had also got to know of the other issues that had come up between him and his wife,” the filmmaker said in his interview to Bollywood Hungama.

“She had issues with Priyanka, I was told… I feel the profession has its own hazards. Sometimes, the proximity, sometimes the individual’s own lifestyles, all these things come in the way and the media blows it out of proportion, without realizing how much loss a filmmaker could suffer because of it,” Suneel Darshan added in his interview.

Both Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra are now happily married to their partners. While Akshay Kumar shares two children with wife Twinkle Khanna and has been married for over 21 years, Priyanka Chopra got married to American artist Nick Jonas in 2018. The duo recently welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2022.