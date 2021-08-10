Farhan Akhtar shares the teaser of his upcoming road trip film Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing two decades.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the COVID curbs have begun to ease in different parts of India, the entertainment industry also has started to roll out new films and shows. One such upcoming film is Jee Le Zaraa featuring Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Katrina Kaif. The film is directed by none other than Farhan Akhtar.

Announcing the exciting news, the cast of the film took to their social media handle to share the first teaser. Farhan was the first to share a glimpse of it with fans on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai completing two decades. He posted a small clip showing the first poster of the film.

The caption of the clip read "Did someone say road trip? Thrilled to announce my next film as director and what better day than 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai to do it. #JeeLeZaraa with @priyankachopra #KatrinaKaif @aliaa08 will commence filming in 2022 and I cannot wait to get this show on the road."

Here's a look at the teaser:

Did someone say road trip?



— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021

Actor Priyanka Nick Jonas also shared the clip on her Twitter handle with the caption "Did someone say road trip?."

Farhan is returning to direction after over a decade following the release of his Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Don 2”. In the past, both siblings Farhan and Zoya have directed successful road trip films – “Dil Chahta Hai” (2001), and “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara” (2011). Now, Jee Le Zaraa all set to be released in 2023.

The film is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. This comes when Excel Entertainment is already celebrating the success of Farhan's film Toofaan streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and has received great reviews.

(With inputs from PTI)

