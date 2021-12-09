New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: They say age is just a number and the B-town couples have proved this adage right. There are several Bollywood divas who fell head over heels in love with younger men and tied the knot with them. Ahead of Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, actress Kangana Ranaut emphasised that how Katrina broke the stereotype of age and is set to marry a younger man.

Similarly, there are few actresses who went ahead and broke the stereotype by marrying younger men. For instance, global icon Priyanka Chopra married American singer and actor Nick Jonas in 2018. The duo got married according to Hindu and Christan customs at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan. Priyanka is 10 years older than Nick.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh also broke the stereotype and married Saif Ali Khan who is 12 years younger than her. Saif was only 21 when he tied the knot with Amrita Singh. The next one on the list is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the actress is 4 years older than Abhishek Bachchan.

Apart from Aishwarya, Arjun Rampal-Mehar Jessia, Farah Khan-Shirish Kundra, Aditya Pancholi-Zarina Wahab, Archana Puran Singh-Parmeet Sethi, Namrata Shirodkar-Mahesh Babu, and Sunil Dutt-Nargis are some of the well-known personalities from the industry who have married younger men.

Such marriages always become the talk to the town. However, it also inspires people to break these norms and the social stigma of marrying younger men.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are set to tie the knot today at the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple is reportedly dating since 2019. However, they never made their relationship public.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen